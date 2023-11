NC State senior long snapper Joe Shimko has raised $400,000 for charity the last two years, and donated $55,000 to GiGi’s Playhouse in Raleigh.

Shimko, who is one of 10 semifinalists for the Patrick Mannelly Award for the nation’s top long snapper, has played in 59 games at NC State. He had the tough choice a year ago on whether he wanted to come back and use his COVID year.

