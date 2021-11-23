Video: NC State's Isaiah Moore will return for next year

NC State star linebacker Isaiah Moore announced Tuesday that he'll return for one more year with the Wolfpack.

Moore originally signed with NC State in the class of 2017, and then redshirted his freshman year. He became a four-year starter for the Wolfpack, though this past year, his season was cut short after suffering a knee injury in the seventh game of the season in the loss at Miami.

Moore had accumulated 43 tackles, five tackles for loss and one sack in seven games this season. The 6-foot-2, 236-pounder from Chester, Va., had 259 career tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in 43 career games (42 starts).

Moore pondered entering the NFL Draft, but his goal is to be completely healthy after undergoing knee surgery when fall camp occurs next August.

