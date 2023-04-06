Video: NC State's Dave Doeren breaks down squad
NC State coach Dave Doeren knows Saturday's spring game at 1 p.m. might be a messy one with the weather, but he likes the progress from some of his newcomers and younger players.
Doeren has several four-year transfers, two junior college transfers and a large chunk of his 2023 recruiting class in for spring practices. He knows what to expect from his veterans, but he's also paying attention to the future of his program.
Doeren also sees progress from his class of 2022, some who played like defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland, and others who redshirted such as linebacker Torren Wright. The spring game will be the chance to showcase the next wave of talent.
