NC State sophomore quarterback MJ Morris has been preparing like a starter this season, knowing he was an injury away from playing, but figured he'd end up redshirting.

Morris talked to the NC State coaches Sunday and found out he'd be the guy this Saturday against 5-0 Marshall at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Morris isn't a stranger to stepping in mid-season. He came in off the bench to spark a win over Virginia Tech on Oct. 27, 2022. He then started against Wake Forest and Boston College, before being sidelined the rest of the season with a knee injury.

