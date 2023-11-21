Sixth-year senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong was able to play his old Virginia rival last week at Virginia Tech. He thrived in winning his first start ever against the Hokies.

Armstrong has played against North Carolina since 2019, where he made a brief appearance. He completed a five-yard pass in a 38-31 win on Nov. 2, 2019.

Armstrong has thrown for 999 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions, and has rushed for 114 yards and three scores in four appearances against UNC.

The 6-2, 212-pound Armstrong helped UVA win a wild 44-41 victory Oct. 31, 2020. He threw for 208 yards and three touchdowns and one interception, and rushed 20 times for 66 yards and a score.

Armstrong had a monster game against UNC, but the Cavaliers lost 59-39. Armstrong went 39-of-54 passing for 554 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, he rushed eight times for minus-16 yards Sept, 18, 2021.

Last year, Armstrong and UVA fell 31-28 on Nov. 5. He threw for 232 yards and an interception, and rushed 12 times for 64 yards and two scores.

