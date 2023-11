WINSTON-SALEM — NC State sixth-year senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong deeply appreciates the support that he has received from his teammates.

It hasn't been easy for Armstrong, who has experienced several emotions across the spectrum the last two years from his time at Virginia and NC State. He's been the ultimate star quarterback, but has also gotten humbled by being benched following the Louisville loss Sept. 29.

Armstrong knows he needed to work on himself and he is getting another chance, starting with leading NC State a 26-6 win over Wake Forest on Saturday.

