NC State sixth-year senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong was written off, and in many ways so were the Wolfpack after a 3-2 start.

Musical chairs at quarterback led to sophomore MJ Morris for four games, but when he elected to stop playing and redshirt, the door opened up for Armstrong. He has gotten better and better each week and took care of business against UNC in a 39-20 win Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Armstrong threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 22 yards in helping NC State control from the start of the game-on.

