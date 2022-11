CHAPEL HILL — NC State redshirt freshman quarterback Ben Finley went from fourth string to a winner over North Carolina on Friday.

Finley had fun after the game and called "Kenan Memorial Stadium" as "Carter-Finley West" after the Wolfpack won 30-27 in double overtime against the Tar Heels. Finley was making his first college start after both Devin Leary and MJ Morris had gotten hurt at quarterback this season.

Click below to watch the video: