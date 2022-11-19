Redshirt freshman Ben Finley went from fourth string at one point this season to trying to win at Louisville on Saturday.

Finley came off the bench when starter Jack Chambers struggled, and threw for 201 yards and a touchdown, but the Wolfpack lost 25-10 to the Cardinals. NCSU fell to 7-4 overall and play at North Carolina next week.

NC State freshman starting quarterback MJ Morris got hurt against Boston College last week, and Doeren said he knew Morris wouldn't be able to play last Sunday. Morris had replaced the injured Devin Leary, who underwent a torn pectoral injury suffered against Florida State on Oct. 8.

Click below to watch the press conference: