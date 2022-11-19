Video: NC State QB Ben Finley on playing first game of season
Redshirt freshman Ben Finley went from fourth string at one point this season to trying to win at Louisville on Saturday.
Finley came off the bench when starter Jack Chambers struggled, and threw for 201 yards and a touchdown, but the Wolfpack lost 25-10 to the Cardinals. NCSU fell to 7-4 overall and play at North Carolina next week.
NC State freshman starting quarterback MJ Morris got hurt against Boston College last week, and Doeren said he knew Morris wouldn't be able to play last Sunday. Morris had replaced the injured Devin Leary, who underwent a torn pectoral injury suffered against Florida State on Oct. 8.
Click below to watch the press conference:
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE