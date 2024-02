WINSTON-SALEM — NC State coach Kevin Keatts and his players understood just how close they were to upsetting Wake Forest on the road Saturday.

Wake Forest had a revved up crowd of 12,571 fans and the game was intense from the start. Everything pointed to a electric finish in the end, and it all built up for the last three minutes.

Keatts knows his team was literally one key play way from winning, but Wake Forest did just enough in the end to pull off the 83-79 win. NC State senior guard D.J. Horne had 31 points and junior power forward Mohamed Diarra added 13 points and 12 rebounds off the bench.

