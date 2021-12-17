Video: NC State players after Richmond loss
CHARLOTTE — NC State redshirt sophomore Dereon Seabron and sophomore Cam Hayes both talked about how the Wolfpack are close, but haven't been able to get over the hump.
Richmond made just enough plays down the stretch to hold on to a 83-74 win over NC State on Friday at the Spectrum Center.
Click below to watch their press conference:
