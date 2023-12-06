NC State sixth-year senior outside linebacker Payton Wilson was surprised with the Dick Butkus Award at the Wolfpack basketball game at Reynolds Coliseum on Wednesday.

Wilson received the award from Mark Butkus, the son of the late Dick Butkus. The award goes to the top linebacker in the country.

Wilson led the ACC and ranks fifth nationally this season with 138 tackles, plus 17.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and three interceptions going into the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 28 in Orlando, Fla. He returned one of his interceptions 15 yards for a touchdown in a win over Clemson on Oct. 28.

Wilson was named the ACC defensive player of the year, and was second in the overall player of the year.

