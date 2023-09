NC State sixth-year senior outside linebacker Payton Wilson has been through some tough losses in the past.

Wilson knows at the end of the day, if the defense doesn't allow any points, it wins the game, and it's a mantra that has been drilled into him over the years.

Louisville scored 13 second-half points to pull out a 13-10 win over NC State on Friday. NC State fell to 3-2 in what will be one of the more frustrating losses of the Wilson's six years in Raleigh.

