NC State offensive coordinator Robert Anae looked at the performances of freshman wide receiver Kevin Concepcion and senior tight end Trent Pennix in the 48-41 win over Marshall and jokingly pleaded for more offensive guys to join them in stepping up.

Anae broke down the decision to turn to sophomore quarterback MJ Morris as the starting quarterback, and where Morris is in his progression. He also pointed out that they'll figure out ways to use backup quarterback Brennan Armstrong in what he does best, which could lead to some short-yardage running situations.

Anae, who also coaches the tight ends and slot receivers, knew some things could work for Pennix and Concepcion. Now, it just comes down to consistency. Anae also talked where freshman Javonte Vereen was in the mix of things.

Click below to watch the video: