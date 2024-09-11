NC State offensive coordinator Robert Anae saw too many break downs against Tennessee for the offense to be successful.

NCSU senior quarterback Grayson McCall had a pick-six interception and two fumbles that helped turn a 10-3 deficit in the second quarter into a 51-10 route last Saturday in Charlotte, N.C.

McCall in turn needs more help from the other 10 players on offense, plus eliminate the turnovers. NC State should have a "get right" game against Louisiana Tech at 12 p.m. Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Anae also shared his memories of where he was on Sept. 11, 2001, when 2,977 were killed, plus thousands more affected when terrorists hijacked four different airliners.

