Video: NC State OC Robert Anae knows offense needs to work in concert
NC State offensive coordinator Robert Anae saw too many break downs against Tennessee for the offense to be successful.
NCSU senior quarterback Grayson McCall had a pick-six interception and two fumbles that helped turn a 10-3 deficit in the second quarter into a 51-10 route last Saturday in Charlotte, N.C.
McCall in turn needs more help from the other 10 players on offense, plus eliminate the turnovers. NC State should have a "get right" game against Louisiana Tech at 12 p.m. Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Anae also shared his memories of where he was on Sept. 11, 2001, when 2,977 were killed, plus thousands more affected when terrorists hijacked four different airliners.
Click below to watch the video:
