NC State sophomore nose tackle Brandon Cleveland has proven he belongs on the ACC level.

Cleveland arrived to NC State as a freshman defensive end, but the Tampa, Fla., native switched to nose tackle and has more than filled the key void behind redshirt junior C.J. Clark.

Cleveland has 16 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles in six games for the Wolfpack on the second-string defensive line.

Click below to watch the video: