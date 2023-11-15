Redshirt junior left tackle Anthony Belton split time a year ago, but has been the full-time starter this season.

Belton has a career-high 36 pancakes and nine “Raleigh Roadroads” this season in 677 snaps this season. The latter category is for a sustained block. Belton has allowed three sacks on the season, and will face talented Virginia Tech defensive end Antwaun Powell-Ryland, a Florida transfer with nine sacks.

The Tallahassee, Fla., native, who goes by “Escalade,” checks in at 6-foot-6 and 336 pounds for the Wolfpack. He had the top grade on the offensive line against Virginia and was an “elite grader” in wins over VMI and Miami (Fla.).

