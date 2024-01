The excitement of defeating a quality Wake Forest team last Wednesday dissipated in the final six minutes of NC State's game Saturday against Virginia Tech.

NC State has taken great pride in taking care of home-court advantage this season, with the lone home loss going into Saturday against North Carolina. Falling 84-78 to Virginia Tech stings from that standpoint, plus the fact the Hokies had entered the game losing four of their last five games.

The setback has NC State at 13-5 overall and 5-2 in the ACC, with at Virginia up next. Virginia Tech improved to 11-7 and 3-4 in the league.

