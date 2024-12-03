Video: NC State hopes to learn from San Diego trip; Texas next

The NC State men's basketball team went 0-2 in its first chance to see where they stood against high-major competition.
The Wolfpack fell 71-61 to Purdue on Thanksgiving in San Diego, Calif., for their first loss of the season. The loss was compounded by getting whipped 72-61 by Brigham Young last Friday, trailing by as much as 24 points in the contest.
NC State hopes to use the lessons learned with 6-1 Texas coming to Raleigh in the ACC/SEC Challenge at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN2. The Longhorns have also played two high-major squads, falling to Ohio State in the season opener Nov. 4, but also have a win over Syracuse.
NC State coach Kevin Keatts held a Zoom meeting with the media Tuesday, discussing Texas star freshman guard Tre Johnson, how teams that rely on the transfer portal need time and the decision to start freshman guard Treymane Parker over Marcus Hill against the Cougars.
