NC State freshman wide receiver Kevin Concepcion was in the middle of three of the biggest plays that helped the Wolfpack defeat Clemson 24-17 on Saturday.

Concepcion’s 50-yard run, followed up by his nine-yard touchdown catch to cap the drive, combined with his 72-yard catch and run score provided enough offense to pull out the victory. Add in a pick-six by senior outside linebacker Payton Wilson and the Wolfpack won with 202 yards of offense and nine first downs. It was about quality and not quantity to improve to 5-3 on the season.

