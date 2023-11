NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson has faced some mobile quarterbacks, but Virginia Tech sophomore Kyron Drones does it differently.

The Baylor transfer has rushed 130 times for 541 yards and four touchdowns this season. He has had at least 20 carries in three of the eight games he has extensively played in. He had eight carries against Syracuse, but has been in double figures in the other seven.

Drones passed for 219 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 20 times for 135 yards in last week’s 48-22 win at Boston College. Only Louisville on Nov. 4 has completely grounded his rushing attack.

