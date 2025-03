Defensive end Anthony Lonon Jr. was able to unofficially visit NC State while in town for a “Trench Wars” lineman event in nearby Durham, N.C., on Jan. 26.

Lonon stopped by Jan. 25 for a Junior Day, and after NC State defensive line coach Charley Wiles started studying his film, he was offered March 5.

The 6-foot-2, 255-pound Lonon had 51 tackles, eight sacks and 15 tackles for loss last season.