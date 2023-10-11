NC State defensive coordinator Tony Gibson has gone through preparing for two quarterbacks pretty much on a regular basis.

It is simply part of the job,, and NC State is facing that scenario for the first time in playing at Duke on Saturday. Gibson, who also coaches the linebackers, broke down on the process of preparing for Duke star junior Riley Leonard, who is battle an ankle injury, or sophomore quarterback Henry Belin.

Perhaps the last time NC State played a team with a new quarterback was last year against Louisville on Nov. 19, 2022. Starter Malik Cunningham got hurt the week before against Clemson and couldn't play against NC State. Backup Brock Dorman started and guided the Cardinals to a 25-10 win over NC State.

Another example was playing Florida State, where quarterback Jordan Travis wasn’t able to play. FSU trotted out McKenzie Milton on Nov. 6, 2021, and NCSU won 28-14.

