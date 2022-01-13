Video: NC State commit Lex Thomas' junior year highlights

NC State junior quarterback commit Lex Thomas had a successful season before falling to the eventual NCHSAA 4A champions.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Thomas and Heritage High (10-2 overall) eventually fell 56-24 against Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons. His MaxPreps.com stats don’t include the last game, but he went 167-of-263 passing for 2,492 yards, 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions in his first 11 games. He also rushed 40 times for minus-16 yards and two scores.

Thomas gave NC State his verbal commit on July 23, 2021, and will follow in the footsteps of his older brothers Thayer Thomas, a wide receiver and punt returner, and middle linebacker Drake Thomas.

Click below to watch Lex Thomas’ highlights from his junior year.