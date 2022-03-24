Video: NC State commit Darion Rivers, other targets at Rivals Camp

FORT MILLS, S.C. — The line battles are always one of the biggest highlights of camps, and NC State junior right tackle commit Darion Rivers battled Sunday at the Rivals Camp Series at Fort Mills (S.C.) Nation Ford High.

Click below to watch the video of Rivers, Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley junior lineman Jamaal Jarrett and freshman such as tackle David Sanders of Charlotte Providence Day and defensive end Gus Ritchey of Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood High. Jarrett and Sanders have been offered by NC State and Ritchey is getting interest.