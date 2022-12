NC State shot just 6 of 27 from three-point land in the first signs of offensive adversity this season.

The poor shooting helped Pittsburgh grind out a 68-60 win over NC State on Friday at PNC Arena. The Wolfpack finished shooting 35.0 percent from the field, which surprised coach Kevin Keatts.

NCSU sixth-year senior point guard Jarkel Joiner and redshirt junior stretch four Jack Clark combined to go 0 of 20 from the field and 0 of 14 on three-pointers.

Click below to watch the press conference: