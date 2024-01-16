Video: NC State coach Kevin Keatts proud of Wolfpack's fight
NC State coach Kevin Keatts had to watch his squad pull out a gutsy victory over Wake Forest from the locker room.
Keatts, who has been ill this week, was ejected with 3:31 left in the first half, and assistant coach Kareem Richardson took over coaching duties. The Wolfpack trailed by as much as 11 points with 9:48 left, but clawed their way back, finally taking the lead with 2:16 left.
Keatts knew his team has been slighted a bit for not having a signature win this season, but now it has one. The Wolfpack improved to 13-4 overall and 5-1 in the ACC.
Click below to watch Keatts' post-game press conference following the win:
