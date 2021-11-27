 NC State coach Kevin Keatts knew his team would get challenged against Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
Video: NC State coach Kevin Keatts proud of team

NC State coach Kevin Keatts knew his team would get challenged against Louisiana Tech on Saturday afternoon, but liked how they responded.

Keatts and the Wolfpack won 90-81 at PNC Arena to improve to 5-1 overall. NC State made an impressive 11 of 23 from three-point land and had just six turnovers.

Click below to watch the press conference:

