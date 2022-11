NC State coach Kevin Keatts figured Tuesday's game against Florida International would be high scoring, and the Wolfpack held up their end.

NC State cruised to an impressive 107-74 victory over FIU at PNC Arena to improve to 3-0 on the young season. Five different players scored in double figures, with guards Casey Morsell and Jarkell Joiner scoring 26 apiece.

