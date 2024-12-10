Video: NC State coach Kevin Keatts, players get win at Reynolds Coliseum

NC State had a mix of things that were good, but also need to be addressed in defeating winless Coppin State 66-56 on Tuesday.

NC State featured four players in double figures led by senior guard Marcus Hill scoring 16 and senior forward Dontrez Styles coming alive for 12 of his 15 points in the second half. Sophomore forward Dennis Parker also provided a spark with 10 points and two three-pointers as he battles back from ankle injuries.

The flip side is that seniors Jayden Taylor, Michael O'Connell and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield combined to go 1 of 7 from the field for four points. Coach Kevin Keatts said that can't continue, especially at Kansas up next Saturday.

NC State improved to 7-3 and Coppin State fell to 0-11 on the season.

Click below to watch Keatts, Hill, Styles and Parker discuss the win: