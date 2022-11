NC State coach Kevin Keatts was proud of how his team managed playing three games in three days at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The Wolfpack topped Butler and former NCSU player Manny Bates 76-61 on Friday to capture fifth place in the event. NC State improved to 6-1 and host William & Mary on Nov. 29.

Keatts was also joined by senior center Dusan Mahorcic and redshirt junior power forward Jack Clark.

