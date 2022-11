NC State came out sharp and never let up in a 99-50 season-opening win over Austin Peay on Monday at PNC Arena.

The Wolfpack followed coach Kevin Keatts' game plan from start to finish on both ends of the court. It led to amassing 19 assists and shooting 61 percent from the field against the Governors, who struggled mightily from the field and was just 1 of 8 on three-pointers.

Click below to watch Keatts' press conference: