Video: NC State coach Kevin Keatts knows Pack got key win

NC State coach Kevin Keatts has had one four game losing streak since the ill-fated 2021-22 season.

Keatts avoided that fate with a crucial 84-74 overtime victory over Florida State on Saturday in front of 12,577 fans at the Lenovo Center.

Keatts got 23 points from senior guard Marcus Hill and 21 points from senior forward Dontrez Styles in the key win, which was the ACC opener. NC State (6-3 overall) hosts Coppin State at historic Reynolds Coliseum on Dec. 10.

Click below to watch Keatts' postgame press conference: