NC State coach Kevin Keatts was looking for more ball movement in the season opener Monday.

Mission accomplished with NC State having 19 assists and just nine turnovers in taking care of The Citadel 76-59 at PNC Arena. The listed attendance was 12,488.

Stanford point guard transfer Michael O'Connell came off the bench for seven assists, plus 4 of 5 on three-pointers en route to 14 points. Missouri power forward transfer Mohamed Diarra made his Wolfpack debut and added 10 points and 14 rebounds.

