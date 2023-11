NC State coach Kevin Keatts was glad nobody got injured and that the Wolfpack topped Mount Olive 89-79 on Wednesday at PNC Arena.

Keatts tried numerous lineups, but that will become more focus for the season opener against The Citadel on Nov. 6. Keatts also discussed that guard Kam Woods has filed a waiver with the NCAA, but the organization hasn't communicated on a timetable yet.

