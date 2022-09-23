NC State coach Kevin Keatts held a wide-ranging Wolfpack media day, breaking down his roster, the Bahamas trip and the different recruiting differences that have arisen while rebuilding his roster.

Keatts feels good about the health of power forwards Greg Gantt and Ernest Ross, but they aren't where they need to be yet on the court.

The Wolfpack landed two centers, a forward and a point guard in the transfer portal, and Keatts expects all four to be major contributors. Joiner, a point guard transfer from Ole Miss, is expected to be the leader of the group in his sixth year of college.

Centers Dusan Mahorcic, who has transferred in from Utah, along with Winthrop transfer D.J. Burns will join returning center Ebenezer Dowuona to anchor the middle.

The fourth transfer, La Salle forward Jack Clark, broke out during August's Bahamas trip, and will be able to play both forward spots.

Keatts also expects junior Casey Morsell to play both wing spots, and sophomore Breon Pass to be a backup at both point guard and shooting guard. New freshman L.J. Thomas is also expected to play both guard spots.

