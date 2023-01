CHAPEL HILL — NC State coach Kevin Keatts discussed the 80-69 loss at North Carolina on Saturday but his concern also rested with the health of sophomore shooting guard Terquavion Smith.

Smith took a hard fall after getting fouled on an aggressive drive to the basket, and exited the game on a stretcher due to concern with his neck and elbow.

Keatts also talked about how physical the grind-it-out halfcourt game was, which helped North Carolina 39-12 advantage at the free-throw line.

Click below to watch Keatts' press conference: