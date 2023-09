NC State coach Dave Doeren understands the challenges that Notre Dame presents Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium on ABC.

Doeren said the Wolfpack could be facing the top combo of offensive lineman and running backs this season. Add in sixth-year quarterback Sam Hartman, who the Wolfpack have faced many times in the past at Wake Forest, and it's a new twist on the Fighting Irish offense.

Doeren said senior defensive end Savion Jackson will be back for Notre Dame, as well as redshirt sophomore left guard Lyndon Cooper. The Wolfpack won't have reserve safety Rakeim Ashford.

