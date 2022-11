CHAPEL HILL — NC State coach Dave Doeren was thankful his staff and players could end the regular season with a gutsy win at No. 17-ranked North Carolina on Friday.

The Wolfpack topped the Tar Heels 30-27 in double overtime behind redshirt freshman quarterback Ben Finley, who made his first start. Doeren said everyone got a game ball for the victory to improve to 8-4.

Click below to watch the video: