Video: NC State coach Dave Doeren proud of his seniors

NC State coach Dave Doeren met with the media Thursday and discussed how he's watched some of his seniors grow up right before his eyes.

NC State senior right guard Timothy McKay was in the eighth grade when Doeren first met while recruiting his older brother former Wolfpack quarterback Matthew McKay. Timothy McKay will be one of 20 seniors playing at Carter-Finley Stadium for the last time Saturday against Duke. The game will kickoff off at 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network.

"I mean, he was in the room, when his brother was being recruited here, and we kind of joked about it," Doeren said. "Like, I'll be back for you someday, you know? That's how it ended up, and he's done a lot here.

"He's played a ton of snaps, played at tackle, played at guard, been a really solid leader for our football team. Academically, he's one of the standards of how you become a student athlete, doing all those things in the classroom that he's done."

McKay is one of several starters the Wolfpack will have to replace. Fellow seniors on the offensive line include left tackle Anthony Belton and center Zeke Correll, plus rotational running back Jordan Waters.

The defense will lose senior defensive end Davin Vann, middle linebacker Devon Betty, safeties Donovan Kaufman and Bishop Fitzgerald and cornerback Aydan White.

Click below to watch the video: