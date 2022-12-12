Video: NC State coach Dave Doeren on new hires, bowl game
NC State coach Dave Doeren had a variety of topics to discuss in his first press conference since defeating North Carolina on Nov. 25.
Since that time, the Wolfpack have lost former star quarterback Devin Leary to the transfer portal, along with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Beck getting the head coaching job at Coastal Carolina. NCSU offensive line coach John Garrison also left to coach at Ole Miss in the same position.
Doeren announced the hires of new offensive coordinator Robert Anae from Syracuse, and offensive line coach Garrett Tujague from Virginia. Doeren also said redshirt junior wide receiver Devin Carter will turn professional and not play in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30.
