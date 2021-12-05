Video: NC State coach Dave Doeren on Holiday Bowl
NC State coach Dave Doeren knows playing UCLA in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, Calif., will be a great reward for his 9-3 squad.
Doeren also knows that 10-3 sounds a lot better than 9-4. The No. 18-ranked Wolfpack will be going for their 10th win against an 8-4 Bruins squad Dec. 28, with the game televised on FOX.
Click below to watch Doeren's press conference:
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook: