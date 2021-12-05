Video: NC State coach Dave Doeren on Holiday Bowl

NC State coach Dave Doeren knows playing UCLA in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, Calif., will be a great reward for his 9-3 squad.

Doeren also knows that 10-3 sounds a lot better than 9-4. The No. 18-ranked Wolfpack will be going for their 10th win against an 8-4 Bruins squad Dec. 28, with the game televised on FOX.

Click below to watch Doeren's press conference: