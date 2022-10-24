Video: NC State coach Dave Doeren on badly needed off week
The off week couldn't have come at a better time for NC State football, whether it involved self-scouting, tweaking the offense or getting players healthier.
NC State coach Dave Doeren broke down the last week during his modified weekly press conference. The Wolfpack started practicing for Virginia Tech on Sunday, due to the game being this Thursday night on ESPN.
Doeren expects a physical Hokies defense, but also hopes for a more polished offense that has been struggling to score touchdowns without injured redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary, who he gave an update on.
