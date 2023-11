NC State coach Dave Doeren said there is many goals to play for besides just getting bragging rights over rival North Carolina.

NC State carries an 8-3 record into Saturday's 8 p.m. home game at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack have a chance at 10 wins this season which seemed improbable just a month ago.

A win over UNC could also help NC State get into a better bowl. There are always some recruiting ramifications with a litany of top prospects usually attending the game. NC State was No. 27 in The Associated Press poll, so the outcome will affect rankings too.

