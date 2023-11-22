NC State coach Dave Doeren is appreciative that some of his former players will be returning for the North Carolina at NC State game Saturday.

A win over the Tar Heels can help put a player in Wolfpack lore. Just in recent years, three big performances solidified NCSU players bonafides.

Former fourth-string quarterback Ben Finley went 27-of-40 for 271 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-27 double overtime win at UNC last year.

Quarterback Devin Leary connected to wide receiver Emeka Emezie twice within 26 seconds of each other in a huge 34-30 comeback win in 2021. Emezie finished with five catches for 122 yards and two scores.

Running back Reggie Gallaspy rushed 27 times for 129 yards and five touchdowns in a 34-28 overtime win in 2018. Gallaspy tied the game with a five-yard touchdown run with six minutes left, and then won the contest with a one-yard run in overtime.

Click below to watch the video: