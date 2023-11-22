Video: NC State coach Dave Doeren knows stars are made in rivalry games
NC State coach Dave Doeren is appreciative that some of his former players will be returning for the North Carolina at NC State game Saturday.
A win over the Tar Heels can help put a player in Wolfpack lore. Just in recent years, three big performances solidified NCSU players bonafides.
Former fourth-string quarterback Ben Finley went 27-of-40 for 271 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-27 double overtime win at UNC last year.
Quarterback Devin Leary connected to wide receiver Emeka Emezie twice within 26 seconds of each other in a huge 34-30 comeback win in 2021. Emezie finished with five catches for 122 yards and two scores.
Running back Reggie Gallaspy rushed 27 times for 129 yards and five touchdowns in a 34-28 overtime win in 2018. Gallaspy tied the game with a five-yard touchdown run with six minutes left, and then won the contest with a one-yard run in overtime.
