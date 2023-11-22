Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Video: NC State coach Dave Doeren knows stars are made in rivalry games

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

NC State coach Dave Doeren is appreciative that some of his former players will be returning for the North Carolina at NC State game Saturday.

A win over the Tar Heels can help put a player in Wolfpack lore. Just in recent years, three big performances solidified NCSU players bonafides.

Former fourth-string quarterback Ben Finley went 27-of-40 for 271 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-27 double overtime win at UNC last year.

Quarterback Devin Leary connected to wide receiver Emeka Emezie twice within 26 seconds of each other in a huge 34-30 comeback win in 2021. Emezie finished with five catches for 122 yards and two scores.

Running back Reggie Gallaspy rushed 27 times for 129 yards and five touchdowns in a 34-28 overtime win in 2018. Gallaspy tied the game with a five-yard touchdown run with six minutes left, and then won the contest with a one-yard run in overtime.

Click below to watch the video:

Advertisement

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement