Video: NC State coach Dave Doeren has good talk with Steve Smith Sr.
NC State coach Dave Doeren had a wide-ranging press conference Monday.
Doeren talked about his discussion with former NFL star Steve Smith Sr., updated the health of star senior outside linebacker Payton Wilson and senior tight end Trent Pennix and mixed in how linebacker-turned-running back Jordan Poole asked to make the change.
In-between, Doeren broke down the 24-17 win over Clemson and what Miami (Fla.) brings to the table on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Doeren also mixed in his favorite Kansas City Chiefs players growing up, in light of little kids dressing up as football players for Halloween on Tuesday.
