NC State coach Dave Doeren had a little bit of devilish grin when he said it was good to see his team play in the rain for the spring game Saturday.

Doeren knows the weather affected many different areas from fan attendance to maybe some slips up that led to turnovers or busted plays. He also wanted to see how his players would respond.

The body of work from the spring will help him make decisions in whether some portal help is needed at key spots and what position groups have increased depth.

Doeren also reflected on his 10 years in Raleigh as the Wolfpack coach, and how he has evolved from being more hands-on in the beginning to more of a CEO kind of role, which NCSU football is a multi-million business.

Click below to watch his press conference: