Video: NC State coach Dave Doeren gives QB Devin Leary update
NC State coach Dave Doeren highlighted the impressive mental toughness needed and physicalness in rallying for a 19-17 victory over Florida State on Saturday.
Doeren also gave an update in injured redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary, who will not need surgery, but will be rehabbing for unknown period of time.
Doeren is also hopeful that sophomore running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye, redshirt junior wide receiver Devin Carter, junior H-back Trent Pennix and senior nickel Tyler Baker-Williams will be back from previous injuries. Doeren also announced that backup nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis has been on an indefinite suspension starting with the Texas Tech game.
