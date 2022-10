NC State coach Dave Doeren knows points were left on the board with three field goals and no touchdowns Saturday.

No. 18-ranked Syracuse pulled away late to win 24-9 and improve to 6-0 and become bowl eligible. No. 15-ranked NC State will hit the reset button with its offense with an off week coming up. The Wolfpack fell to 5-2 and host Virginia Tech on Oct. 27 on a Thursday night.

Click below to watch Doeren's press conference, and technical issues on the Zoom call kicked in at the 3:44 mark.