NC State coach Dave Doeren talked about the health of two of his starters, the motivation to want to see Texas Tech injured linebacker Bryce Ramirez and the impact of NCSU outside linebacker Payton Wilson on Thursday.

The Wolfpack return to action ranked No. 12 in the country and 3-0, with UConn coming to town at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on RSN.

